Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells $294,476.15 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75.

MOV stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $930.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

