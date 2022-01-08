MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of MSCI worth $82,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $552.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $626.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.80.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

