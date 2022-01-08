Multiplier (BMXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,511.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $26,715.20 and $1,511.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.44 or 0.07411188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,662.88 or 0.99906072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

