MusclePharm (MSLP) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS: MSLP) is one of 913 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MusclePharm to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MusclePharm and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $64.44 million $3.18 million -2.92 MusclePharm Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million -0.03

MusclePharm’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MusclePharm. MusclePharm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -5.93% -5.24% -28.94% MusclePharm Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MusclePharm and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A MusclePharm Competitors 5310 19530 41943 805 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 93.78%. Given MusclePharm’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MusclePharm has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of MusclePharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MusclePharm has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MusclePharm’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MusclePharm rivals beat MusclePharm on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands. The company was founded by Bradley J. Pyatt and Cory J. Gregory on August 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

