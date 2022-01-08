MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0106

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $141.54 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,323,902,398 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

