Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Up 28.0% in December

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Myomo alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYO opened at $7.13 on Friday. Myomo has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.