Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $164,733 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 10,794.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 174,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 608,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,166. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

