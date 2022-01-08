National Bank Financial Cuts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.11.

PSK stock opened at C$14.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.36. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$10.14 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

