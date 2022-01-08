National Bank Financial Increases ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Price Target to C$20.00

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSE ARC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $147,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 280,016 shares of company stock valued at $840,661 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 690,323 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 140,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,611,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 139,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 121,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

