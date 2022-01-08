National Bank Financial Increases GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$70.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$70.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.08.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.90.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

