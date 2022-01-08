National Bank Financial Raises Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGDPF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of MGDPF opened at $2.38 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

