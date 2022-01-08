National Bank Financial Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$9.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.86.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.89. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.10.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

