National Bank Financial Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.69.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$30.68 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.11 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

