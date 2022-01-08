Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.98

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $14.89. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 44,877 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $329.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

