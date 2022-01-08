Needham & Company LLC Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $150.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

