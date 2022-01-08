Neil B. Macdonald Sells 36,910 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

