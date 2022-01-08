NestEGG Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $150,727.13 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $150,727.13 and $507.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00036803 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

