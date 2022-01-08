Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $15.11 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 78,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

