Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Kyle Gano Sells 28,266 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

