New BitShares (NBS) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $41.36 million and $5.32 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00076358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.20 or 0.07549898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00074131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,554.56 or 0.99876762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007065 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

