New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.40.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

