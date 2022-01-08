New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “
Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
