New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 331.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,583 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of GDYN opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

