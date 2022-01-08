New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,392 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

