New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

