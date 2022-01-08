New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

