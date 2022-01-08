New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,122 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $138,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,787 shares of company stock worth $2,041,396. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

