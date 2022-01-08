New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 46,184 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 46,184 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

