NewYorkCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $5,366.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00315828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000831 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

