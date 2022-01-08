NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Shares Down 9%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.65. 3,188,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 3,390,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.10 price target on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.17.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$757,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 914,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,333,135.08.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

