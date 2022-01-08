NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Up 23.6% in December

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 362,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $79.19. 98,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,869. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

