Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at 6.76 on Friday. Nextdoor has a one year low of 6.43 and a one year high of 18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.07.

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.