NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.