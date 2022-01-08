NFTLootBox Tops One Day Volume of $36,603.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for about $53.11 or 0.00130483 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $36,603.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.44 or 0.07411188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,662.88 or 0.99906072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00070830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007045 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

