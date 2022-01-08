Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,699.0 days.

OTCMKTS NPEGF opened at $25.23 on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

