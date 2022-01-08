Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,699.0 days.
OTCMKTS NPEGF opened at $25.23 on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
