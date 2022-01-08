Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Down 6.5%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.84. 10,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 785,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

