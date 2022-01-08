Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NTIC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,639. The company has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

