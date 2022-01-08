Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

