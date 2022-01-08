Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.20.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $129.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80. Northern Trust has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.