Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $125.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $129.66 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 184.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.