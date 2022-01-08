Northland Power’s (NPI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$48.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.06.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power stock opened at C$36.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$35.53 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.55.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.32%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.