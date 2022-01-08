Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Shares of NRIM opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $286.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

