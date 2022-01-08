NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.17

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.17 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 50326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.33. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$271,260.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,485.17. Also, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.14, for a total transaction of C$147,534.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 784,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,165,242.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,270 shares of company stock worth $3,661,031.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

