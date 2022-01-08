Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.62 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005486 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

