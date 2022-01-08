NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after buying an additional 879,170 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,176,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the period.

BATS NUSC opened at $41.21 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31.

