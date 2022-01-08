Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NTR stock opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

