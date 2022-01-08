Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Nutrien stock opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nutrien by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

