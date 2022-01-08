Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) Short Interest Update

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NUVL stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.60. 63,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

