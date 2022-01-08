Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,861,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,805 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

JMM stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.