Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years.

NMI opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

